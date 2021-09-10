Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.