Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 52,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $38.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.