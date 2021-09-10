Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 549,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 928.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Bank of America by 64.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

