Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

