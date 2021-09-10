Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after buying an additional 689,952 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after buying an additional 376,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,229,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

