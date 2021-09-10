Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $3.93 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.