Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,595,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.95 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.