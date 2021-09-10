Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

