Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises 1.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

