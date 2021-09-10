Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,510,069 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.11.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

