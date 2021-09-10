Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65%

5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astra Space and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.21 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.06

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

