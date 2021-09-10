AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,163 ($106.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,470.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,927.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

