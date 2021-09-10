Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.51. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 15,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

