Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 48104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

