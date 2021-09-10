Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cheuvreux raised Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

