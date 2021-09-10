AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906,953. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.