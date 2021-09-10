AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 151,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 231,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have commented on AUOTY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

