Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.07 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004927 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $895.34 million and $52.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

