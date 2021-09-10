Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.