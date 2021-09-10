Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $67.06 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $1,265.14 or 0.02828313 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00058314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

