AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 4.4%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.32 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.37 ($0.44). Approximately 1,421,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 115,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.92 ($0.46).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

