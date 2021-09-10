Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $175.91 million and $55.06 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

