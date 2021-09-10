Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Security National Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,984. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.