Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $9.82 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $370,599.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

