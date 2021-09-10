Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 58,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,442,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

