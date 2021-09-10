Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.