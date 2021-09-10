AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $9.94 on Friday. AvePoint has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 in the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.