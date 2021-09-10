Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.40. 16,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 324,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $845.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.