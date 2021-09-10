Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 23,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

