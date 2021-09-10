Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,765.67

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,765.67 ($23.07) and last traded at GBX 1,799 ($23.50), with a volume of 77772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

A number of analysts have commented on AVON shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,362.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,825.81. The company has a market cap of £558.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

