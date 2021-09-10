AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

