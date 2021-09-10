Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349,308 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

