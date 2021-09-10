Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0433

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $227,685.50 and $51,459.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00872996 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

