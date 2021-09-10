Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $532,289.52 and approximately $13,710.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00162575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042951 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

