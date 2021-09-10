Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Axos Financial worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 508,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

