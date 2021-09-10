Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $180.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.69.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. Analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

