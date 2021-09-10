B B H & B Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B B H & B Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of B B H & B Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 725,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,535,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

