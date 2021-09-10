B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $301,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RILY traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,126. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

