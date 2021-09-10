B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.42.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,720 shares of company stock valued at $736,745.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

