B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 1348620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders have sold 149,720 shares of company stock worth $736,745 over the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

