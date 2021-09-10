Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $426.35. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

