Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,336 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64.

