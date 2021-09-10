Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.57. 14,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

