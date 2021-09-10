Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 210,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

