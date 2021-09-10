Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

