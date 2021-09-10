Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

