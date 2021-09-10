bAlpha Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $215,861.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $95.97 or 0.00209981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

