Banano (BAN) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $277,280.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

