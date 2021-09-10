Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNDSF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

