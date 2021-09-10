Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.45 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38). Approximately 796,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,382,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm has a market cap of £44.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.38.

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.